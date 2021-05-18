Corona positivity rate surges to 10.93pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The corona positivity rate in Punjab has surged to 10.93% from 8.34%, as out of 15,543 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province, as many as 1700 fresh virus cases and 44 more fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 327,362 and death toll to 9411.

With the recovery of 2008 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 287,376. On the other hand, as many as 3,754 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries to 792,522 with recovery rate of 90 percent

In Lahore, 713 fresh Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Overall occupancy rate of ventilators in Lahore’s public sector hospitals is 72 percent while there is pressure of corona positive patients in Services, Mayo and Jinnah hospitals, sources said.

Out of 44 deaths reported in Punjab, 23 fatalities were reported from Lahore, three each from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan and two each from D G Khan, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 171096 cases and 3865 deaths, Rawalpindi 24687 cases and 1407 deaths, Faisalabad 20273 cases and 989 deaths, Multan 16410 cases and 672 deaths, Bahawalpur 7509 cases and 223 deaths, Gujranwala 7919 cases and 358 deaths, D G Khan 3214 cases and 94 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5297 cases and 199 deaths, Sargodha 7860 cases and 236 deaths, Sheikhupura 3544 cases and 101 deaths, Mianwali 1618 cases and 115 deaths and Sialkot reported 6833 cases and 222 deaths.

