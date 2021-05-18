Coronavirus
Pakistan

Efforts on to ensure rule of law: CJP

APP 18 May 2021

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said that all efforts were being made to ensure rule of law, supremacy of constitution and independence of judiciary in the country.

He said, “Rule of Law is most important.”

He stated this while addressing to the groundbreaking ceremony of Supreme Court Registry –Karachi on the premises of Pakistan Secretariat here.

CJP said they did not need huge buildings or any such things for dispensing justice as it could be done in anyway but because of the modern requirements everything had to be placed in proper space and for that purpose buildings became mandatory.

He said that ‘rule of law’ was the purpose behind all those buildings.

CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the basic requirement was to maintain rule of law, supremacy of constitution and independence of judiciary that was most vital.

He said that judges, lawyers etc were trying to establish rule of law, which the country required.

CJP hoped that the new Supreme Court Registry –Karachi building was going to be one of the most classical buildings in Karachi.

He said the building would had six court rooms, ample space for bar and Advocate General’s office etc.

Earlier, CJP unveiled the plaque to perform groundbreaking of the Supreme Court Registry –Karachi.

Besides others judges and lawyers were also attended the ceremony.

Supreme Court courts CJP Gulzar Ahmed

