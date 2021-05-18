India a failed state?

Unfortunately, India is a threat to the region not because of its military belligerence but its woeful mishandling of Covid-19. Arnab Goswami-led ultra-right Indian media shamelessly vilified Tableeghi Jamaat over Covid-19 outbreak through fake news, conspiracy theories, misinformation and misreporting. Demonizing Tableeghi Jamaat was a cardinal sin committed by the government and its sponsored ultra-right media through which they sought to further reduce the space for Muslims. A price India therefore has to pay. The BJP-led ruling coalition government is suffering the real damage because Indian society is mirroring back its rulers’ demeaning but true image. A callous Sangh Parivar is exacting a revenge on Indians through its criminal or horrendous negligence in relation to the spread of pandemic through which it has posed a serious threat to the entire world because this deadly virus doesn’t recognise boundaries between countries or continents. India’s regression since 2014 was expected, it is highly disappointing and painful nevertheless.

Shahid Khan (Islamabad)

