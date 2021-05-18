CDWP approves four uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved as many as four development projects at cost of Rs8.7 billion and recommended one project valued at Rs17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, on Monday.

The CDWP cleared four development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs8.7 billion and recommended one project worth Rs17 billion to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The Secretary Planning, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Development projects related to energy, physical planning and housing, and science and technology, were presented in the meeting.

A project related to energy presented in the meeting namely, “30 MW Hydro Power Project at Ghowari District Ghanche Gilgit Baltstan” at cost of Rs17 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The generated energy of this project will transmitted to the load centers of Ghanche district, and adjacent area of Skardu by laying 5km long, 66kV transmission lines.

A project of physical planning and housing presented in the meeting namely, “Development of Ziarat Town" worth Rs1.2 billion was approved in the meeting.

The project focused on infrastructure development including widening and improvement existing town roads, regeneration of the old town and provision of missing tourism infrastructure and socio-economic uplift of Ziarat Town.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021