Pakistan

APAT withdraws protest call

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

LAHORE: The traders’ community in Punjab has withdrawn their call for protest demonstrations in Islamabad after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed businesses to operate till 8:00pm besides relaxing restrictions which were imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It may be mentioned that the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) in the last Ashra of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak had announced to hold a large-scale protest demonstrations outside the office of the NCOC in Islamabad to demand resignation of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar for “depriving hundreds of thousands of small traders of their livelihoods by imposing a smart-lockdown in Punjab before the Eid shopping”.

APAT General Secretary Naeem Mir, who was on the forefront in mobilizing traders from across the country, said in a statement on Sunday that they are withdrawing their protest call after the NCOC allowed businesses to operate till 8pm across Punjab.

NCOC protest Asad Umar APAT Naeem Mir

