No fishing boats allowed to go to sea due to storm warning: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said no fishing boats will allowed to go out the sea in the wake of storm warning.

He said fishing boats will not be allowed to leave Karachi, Korangi or Keti Bandar till storm warning subsided.

In a tweet, he said :" As a precaution, the Maritime Security has also stopped boats going out to sea from our Western coastline as well".

He pointed out that 27 boats had returned safely to these stations.