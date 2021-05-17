Pakistan
No fishing boats allowed to go to sea due to storm warning: Ali Zaidi
- He said as a precaution, the Maritime Security has also stopped boats going out to sea from our Western coastline as well.
17 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said no fishing boats will allowed to go out the sea in the wake of storm warning.
He said fishing boats will not be allowed to leave Karachi, Korangi or Keti Bandar till storm warning subsided.
In a tweet, he said :" As a precaution, the Maritime Security has also stopped boats going out to sea from our Western coastline as well".
He pointed out that 27 boats had returned safely to these stations.
UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza
No fishing boats allowed to go to sea due to storm warning: Ali Zaidi
‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM
US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building
Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership
Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken
Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list
Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week
Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal
Read more stories
Comments