Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Mobile eyes $6bn Shanghai listing after flagging NYSE exit

  • The mainland's largest wireless carrier said on Monday it plans to sell no more than 964.8 million shares, or 4.5% of its total issued shares, publicly on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at an undisclosed price.
  • China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom said earlier this month they expect the NYSE to notify regulators of their delistings after an unsuccessful appeal by the companies to revert the move.
Reuters 17 May 2021

China Mobile has approved plans for a potential HK$47.08 billion ($6.06 billion) listing in Shanghai, weeks after the telecom firm said it would be delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in line with US investment restrictions dating to 2020.

The mainland's largest wireless carrier said on Monday it plans to sell no more than 964.8 million shares, or 4.5% of its total issued shares, publicly on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at an undisclosed price.

Shares of the company closed at HK$48.8 on Monday.

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom said earlier this month they expect the NYSE to notify regulators of their delistings after an unsuccessful appeal by the companies to revert the move.

The delistings stem from a Trump-era decision to restrict investment in Chinese technology firms, which has been left unchanged by the Biden administration amid continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In March, China Telecom announced its plans to raise roughly $4.1 billion by selling up to 12.09 billion shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

China Mobile said it aims to use the proceeds from the offering to develop its premium 5G networks and infrastructure for cloud resources, among others.

It may also expand its offering by 15% by exercising an over-allotment "greenshoe" option, it said in a statement.

NYSE China Telecom China Unicom Shanghai stock exchange

China Mobile eyes $6bn Shanghai listing after flagging NYSE exit

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters