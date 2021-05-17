Markets
Kenyan shilling little changed, to ease due to oil importer dollar demand
- At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.15/107.35, compared with Thursday's close of 107.10/107.30.
17 May 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday, and traders said it was expected to weaken due to dollar demand from oil importers.
At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.15/107.35, compared with Thursday's close of 107.10/107.30.
The market was closed on Friday to celebrate the Muslim Eid holiday.
Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership
Kenyan shilling little changed, to ease due to oil importer dollar demand
Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken
Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list
Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week
Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal
UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo
Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week
OIC condemns Israel’s attacks
Read more stories
Comments