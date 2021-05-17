Coronavirus
Kenyan shilling little changed, to ease due to oil importer dollar demand

  • At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.15/107.35, compared with Thursday's close of 107.10/107.30.
Reuters 17 May 2021

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday, and traders said it was expected to weaken due to dollar demand from oil importers.

At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 107.15/107.35, compared with Thursday's close of 107.10/107.30.

The market was closed on Friday to celebrate the Muslim Eid holiday.

