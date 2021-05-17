Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may revisit May 14 low of $66.50

  • On the daily chart, the rise during the previous trading session was due to a support at $66.29.
Reuters 17 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its May 14 low of $66.50 per barrel, as the drop from the May 5 high of $69.95 looks incomplete.

The drop is a part of the consolidation within a contracting wedge, which suggests a target of $65.60. The pattern around $69.95 looks like a double-top, which was confirmed but made invalid due to the surge on May 14.

However, this pattern does indicate a reversal of the uptrend from $61.25. Until oil rises above $69.95, it is still likely to retreat towards $65.60.

On the daily chart, the rise during the previous trading session was due to a support at $66.29.

The rise could be regarded as a pullback towards a rising trendline.

Only a break above $70.75 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards the range of $73.50 to $77.96.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil asia oil usa oil

Brent oil may revisit May 14 low of $66.50

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters