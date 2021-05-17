Hong Kong stocks up at open

HONG KONG: Shares rose in Hong Kong on Monday morning, extending their rally at the end of last week and following another strong lead from Wall Street and Europe.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.37 percent, or 102.94 points, to 28,130.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.03 points to 3,490.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.20 points, to 2,295.07.