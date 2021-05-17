Govt may lay two presidential ordinances in NA today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly will meet today (Monday) and the government is likely to lay two presidential ordinances granting voting right to the overseas Pakistanis and allow the use of electronic voting machine (EVMs) in general elections for discussion.

The ordinances were promulgated by the President after the approval from the federal cabinet some time before regarding legislation on electoral reforms to grant voting right to the overseas Pakistanis and allow the use of electronic voting machine (EVMs) in general elections.

The electoral reforms and political issues are likely to dominate the Monday sitting as r government placed opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif name on the ECL (Exit Control List). An official said that this may be the last session of the parliament before the budget as the government plans to present budget in the second week of the June 2021.

A senior official of the Finance Ministry said that if everything goes according to plan then the budget is expected to be presented in the second week of June,

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned National Assembly to meet on May 17 and besides expected other legislation; the government may lay two presidential ordinances promulgated with respect to electoral reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021