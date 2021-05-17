Demo held to condemn violence against Palestinians

PESHAWAR: A protest was taken out in district Mardan on Sunday to condemn the intensifying Israel’s brutal violence and aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

The demonstrators strongly denounced the killing of over 100 people, including women and children and injured many in the Israel’s forces air strikes. The protest was spearheaded by Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk and others. The protesters were carrying out placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the escalation of brutal violence of Israel’s troops against innocent Palestinians.

Demonstrators marched from the Eid Gah to the Press Club and chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities and attacks on Palestinians. Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk and others while talking to media strongly condemned Israel’s cruel attacks on Palestine and said that Islam and Muslims are peace-loving all over the world, which is being tortured in the world from day to day.

International human rights organizations and the United Nations are playing the role of silent spectators on the innocent massacre of Muslims. He said that the world is seeing that Israel is a terrorist country but no one has taken any action against it. And if a Muslim protests for own protection, the whole world rises up against him.

He called for an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Palestinian Muslims and urged all Muslims to stand with Palestine in this difficult time. He also called on the United Nations to take notice of Palestinian Muslims against Israel.

The speakers said that it was time for all political and religious parties to come together on this serious issue.

