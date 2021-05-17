Punjab reports 1,073 new cases of Covid-19, 45 deaths

LAHORE: Threat of Covid-19 persists, as out of 12,862 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1073 fresh virus cases and 45 fatalities were reported across the province of Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 325,662 and death toll to 9,367 with positivity rate of 8.34 percent.

With the recovery of 1844 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 285,368. On the other hand, 5,288 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered people to 788,768 with recovery rate of 89.9-percent.

With focus on vaccination, the designated corona vaccination centres Sunday remained functional to vaccinate the people. The provincial government is working to enhance the number of vaccination centres.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 170,383 cases and 3842 deaths, Rawalpindi 24624 cases and 1404 deaths, Faisalabad 20175 cases and 987 deaths, Multan 16371 cases and 672 deaths, Bahawalpur 7394 cases and 223 deaths, Gujranwala 7883 cases and 355 deaths, Gujrat 6854 cases and 109 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5255 cases and 194 deaths, Sargodha 7746 cases and 234 deaths and Sialkot reported 6820 cases and 222 deaths.

On the other hand, inter-provincial, inter-city and intra city transport with 50 percent passenger occupancy has resumed in the country after a week. The Pakistan Railways was also allowed by NCOC, to maintain its operation with 70-percent occupancy.

The NCOC has also allowed markets and shops to remain open till 8:00pm from Monday (today). The NCOC also allowed normal working hours for offices from Monday onwards whereas the condition of 50 percent work from home would remain enforced.

As per data made available, over 5,000 cases were registered while 487 challans of cars and motorcycles were made in three days of Eidul Fitr in Lahore due to violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). As many as 78 first information reports (FIR) were moved against public transporters for not implementing guidelines.

