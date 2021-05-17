Coronavirus
Cyclone Tauktae: Railway sets up three control rooms

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

KARACHI: In order to handle the situation effectively in the wake of emerging threats from the cyclone “Tauktae” Pakistan Railways Karachi division has established three control rooms with immediate effect. The central control room is located in Karachi whereas two sub control rooms are stationed in Hyderabad and Kotri, officials said.

Divisional Transportation Officer Ishaq Baloch shall supervise the entire setup of control rooms and has been nominated as the overall focal person. Whereas the control room in Hyderabad will be supervised by Assistant Executive Engineer Mehtab Alam and in Kotri by Assistant Operating Officer Shahid Hussain Khilji.

The control rooms shall operate on round-the-clock basis and officers have been deputed there on eight-hour shift basis. Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul had directed all the officers for remaining alert on their mobile and landline numbers so that any untoward situation be handled smoothly.

