Dortmund secure Champions League spot

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the Champions League for next season as Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt scored in a 3-1 win at Mainz on Sunday. Three days after routing Leipzig 4-1 to win the German Cup final, Dortmund swept aside Mainz in the league. Guerreiro and captain Reus hit first-half goals before Germany winger Brandt made sure of the three points with a late effort.

Mainz striker Robin Quaison claimed his 30th Bundesliga goal by netting a 90th-minute penalty.

Qualifying for Europe caps a remarkable turnaround by Dortmund in the last six weeks. They were fifth and seven points from the Champions League places after losing 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in early April.