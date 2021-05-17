Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

All eyes on Lewandowski as he attempts to break Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record

  • The Bayern striker managed to level this record after only 28 appearances, as he missed five league games due to an injury.
  • The Polish international has one more game this season to break Gerd Müller’s record.
Ayaan Zubairi 17 May 2021

Robert Lewandowski has equaled Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals in a single season after he netted one in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski scored the record-equalling goal from the spot in the 26th minute to give champions Bayern a lead over SC Freiburg. However, defender Manuel Gulde equalized three minutes later.

The Bayern striker managed to level this record after only 28 appearances, as he missed five league games due to an injury. The Polish international has one more game this season to break Gerd Müller’s record.

With 40 goals in 28 games this season, Robert achieved the milestone with an average of a goal every 58 minutes, against Muller’s average of 77 minutes per goal in 1972.

Robert Lewandowski, also called Robert ‘Lewangoalski’, is one of the top scorers in Bundesliga history. The reason the Polish striker has been given this nickname is because of his impressive ability to score the number of goals that he does. He has been the top scorer of the Champions League in the past three seasons, and last season he was even the top scorer of the UEFA Champions League. Lewandowski has received the Kicker-Torjägerkanone, the award given to the top scorer in the first division of German football, for the five times between 2013 and 2020, and is extremely likely to win it again at the end of this season.

Note that scoring 40 goals in a Bundesliga is quite an achievement as the league has only 18 teams, and thus only 34 matches, which is less than the 38 matches of the other four big leagues (The Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1).

Bayern Munich Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski German football league Gerd Muller Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record

All eyes on Lewandowski as he attempts to break Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters