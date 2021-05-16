Coronavirus
World

OIC Foreign Ministers convene emergency meeting to discuss Palestine situation

  • An emergency meeting of the OIC has been convened today, between the foreign ministers of the 57 member nations, to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.
  • The statement mentioned that OIC foreign ministers will focus on “the acts of violence carried out by Israel in the area of Al-Aqsa Mosque", and the developments in the crisis in general.
BR Web Desk Updated 16 May 2021

An emergency meeting of the OIC has been convened today, between the foreign ministers of the 57 member nations, to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

A statement issued by the OIC stated that “The OIC will hold a virtual emergency ministerial meeting to discuss developments in Palestine”.

Pakistan is being represented by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who would deliver statements reflective of Pakistan’s official position on Palestine with some proposals on how to end the prevailing crisis.

The statement mentioned that OIC foreign ministers will focus on “the acts of violence carried out by Israel in the area of Al-Aqsa Mosque", and the developments in the crisis in general.

Pakistan's Foreign Office has strongly condemned the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians, causing deaths and injuries to civilians, and calling upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and the violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while speaking to his Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyad Al Maliki, called for protection of civilians, and highlighted the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address this grave situation.

He assured Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and for a lasting solution to the issue in accordance with the relevant Security Council Resolutions.

