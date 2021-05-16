Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till May 23 in a bid to control the coronavirus in the province. Saeed Ghani said that physical classes will remain suspended till May 23; however, institutions can offer online classes through different modes including WhatsApp and emails. On the other hand, Punjab Minister for school education Dr Murad Raas has also said that all public and private schools in Punjab would remain closed till May 23.