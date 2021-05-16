Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eidul Fitr celebrated under strict Covid-19 restrictions

APP 16 May 2021

HYDERABAD: The congregations of Eidul Fitr were held in nearly 1,000 places including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad including the biggest congregations which took place at 12 places.

Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colony and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha were among the places where largest congregations were organized amid partial adherence to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The police spokesman informed that 2,500 policemen and 250 police commandos, besides the lady police, were deployed for security of the congregations.

The Hyderabad Metropo-litan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee and District Council Hyderabad have directed their staff to maintain cleanliness in the district.

COVID19 COVID SOPS COVID restrictions HMC Eidul Fitr

Eidul Fitr celebrated under strict Covid-19 restrictions

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.