KMC declares emergency in view of cyclone’s forecast

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday imposed emergency in various departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation till May 20 in view of the forecast of tropical cyclone “TAUKTAE” and heat-wave.

He said that the presence of doctors and paramedical staff in all hospitals should be ensured round-the-clock, said a spokesperson of the KMC. The fire brigade, rescue unit, city wardens, parks and municipal services department will also remain on toes to cope with any untoward situation, he said.

The Administrator appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures in view of heat-wave and the cyclone. “The temperature in Karachi is likely to rise in the next three days so citizens should prefer to stay at home during these days,” he said.

He said that the expected cyclone is likely to bring rain and strong winds that are likely to cause collapse of roofs, signboards, asking the citizens to take precautionary measures. He asked the people to stay away from power lines, signboards and especially avoid touching electrical appliances and power poles during the rains.

Laeeq Ahmed said that to avoid getting dehydrated during heat-wave, water should be consumed more and unnecessary go out be avoided. He also asked the citizens to visit hospital immediately in case of getting dehydrated.

“All officers and employees should realize their responsibilities to help the citizens. In case of rain, every effort will be made to complete the drainage process as soon as possible and remove the stagnant water safely,” he added.

The Administrator directed that rainwater drainage should be planned from now on 11 underpasses and 106 roads managed by KMC so that any emergency situation could be dealt with in a timely and efficient manner.

He said that trucks and other vehicles should also be arranged ahead of time to move the de-watering pumps from one place to another in case of emergency during the rains. He said that In view of the expected cyclone, rescue service personnel should be on standby at all times to deal with any untoward incident due to high waves at sea. He said that protection of life and property of the citizens is the top priority of KMC. “As the central local body, KMC will fulfill its responsibilities throughout the city and every effort will be made to ensure teamwork during the rains and to facilitate the citizens by taking prompt and timely action on their complaints,” the Administrator said.

He asked the officers to immediately implement the given instructions and adopt a strategy that would solve the problems of the people and enable them to enjoy the effects of the expected cyclone without facing any difficulty.