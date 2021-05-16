Coronavirus
Cyclone Tauktae: Sindh govt establishes cell on rain emergency

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government has established a central control cell at the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) for weather advisory about Cyclone “Tauktae”.

The cell has been established at the Government of Sindh Committee Room, New Sindh Secretariat Building No. 1, Karachi.

According to the weather advisory of the Meteorological Department different districts of the province are likely to be affected.

The cell will work round the clock and resolve issues related to rain emergency throughout the province.

The cell will coordinate with other cells established for the subject purpose by the IG of Sindh, the director general of Rangers, the health department, the home department, the Sindh PDMA as well as at the divisional headquarters.

The cell will provide guidance and assistance to the general public on any query regarding rain emergency.

The cell will be headed by Muhammad Hanif Channa, secretary (GA), SGA&CD, Government of Sindh.

