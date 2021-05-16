Coronavirus
Pakistan

Govt offers Shehbaz treatment from US cancer specialist

INP 16 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill Friday offered Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif treatment from a US-based cancer specialist.

The PM Imran Khan’s aide confirmed a top rank doctor of cancer in the United States (US) would start his visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

Gill offered the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif that he could make his check-up from the prominent cancer special of the USA named Dr Toor as he would be available from Wednesday. The PM’s assistant stated that Shehbaz Sharif had not a problem with a checkup from a doctor in Pakistan but he wanted to escape from the accountability process continuing against him in the country.

He further stated that Shehbaz Sharif who is also one of the main rivals of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, would try to run away from Pakistan by using all lame accuses and wrong tactics but would be failed now.

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan PMLN Shehbaz Gill

