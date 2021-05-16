Foolproof security arrangements set by Lahore Police on Eid

LAHORE: Foolproof security arrangements were made by Lahore Police on the occasion of Eidul-Fitr. More than 5,000 officers and men were deployed for the security of all 5,057 mosques in the city.

DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, SSP Operations Ahsan Saifullah and others were present in the field. Divisional SPs were also present during the Eid holidays.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani visited different areas of the city to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Eidul-Fitr. He reviewed the security of various mosques across the city including Badshahi Mosque and implementation of Corona SOPs.

DIG Operations also reviewed the security arrangements at various checkpoints and entrances and exits of the city in the context of Corona. He directed the police personnel to remain alert and perform their duties and implement the government guideline on Corona epidemic. Sajid Kayani distributed Eid gifts to the soldiers and congratulated them.

DIG Operations Sajid Kayani reached the houses of Shaheed Constables Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Imran to share the joys of Eid. He offered special prayers with the family for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among the families of the martyrs.

DIG Operations expressed love and affection to the 3-year-old son and 04-year-old daughter of Shaheed Constable Imran.

DIG Operations Sajid Kayani said on the occasion that Lahore Police is the heir of 318 martyrs. “We have not forgotten our martyrs and their families. The police martyrs have made an unprecedented history of bravery and courage with their blood. As a conscious nation, every member of the families of the martyrs should be remembered” he added.

He also visited Factory Area Police Station, Nishtar Colony, Kot Lakhpat, Gulberg and Township Police Station to and sweets were distributed.

DIG Operations also met the accused and handed over sweets to them. Sajid Kayani also inspected various parts including front desk, record room. Instructed to fully implement corona prevention SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021