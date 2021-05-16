Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agriculture transformation: Govt urged to include farmers’ representatives in NCC for feedback

Zahid Baig 16 May 2021

LAHORE: Agriculture Republic, a think tank formed to discuss issues faced by the agriculture and livestock has urged the government to include representatives from farmers too in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Agriculture Transformation to get actual feedback from the actual stakeholders of the sector and devise an effective consensus plan to tackle the hardships and put the sector on the path of progress and prosperity.

Co-founder of the platform, Aamer Hayat Bhandara while talking to Business Recorder said that there is a need to apply existing knowledge of effective interventions targeting agricultural production and farm level economic factors which are without any doubt is with the 97 percent farmers under 50 acres of land.

“I believe, on the ground, real farmer input in the NCC on Agriculture Transformation are more effective than many other members of the committee,” Bhandara said, here on Saturday.

He said there are key agricultural commodities for many countries but Pakistan is a country wherewith the best soul and agro ecological zones, almost every crop Pakistani farmers mostly small to medium are growing. So their voice should be considered to influence the production towards healthier options particularly in the newly launched Agriculture Transformation Plan, he added.

Bhandara said the existing members of the NCC are those, who may have great knowledge about the subject but less or no practical exposure and experience of the field and the problems faced by the farming community and the other stakeholders of the agriculture sector in Pakistan. He, however, appreciated the appointment of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, a known agriculturist and an advocate of self-sufficiency in the food sector, as the head to lead the NCC.

“I believe, progressive but from the small and medium scale farming community in the NCC will help the committee to understand the real problems the sector is facing and make the plan successful with doable and effective solutions and interventions,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCC Agriculture transformation

Agriculture transformation: Govt urged to include farmers’ representatives in NCC for feedback

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.