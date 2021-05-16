PM has no political or personal agenda: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political or personal agenda; he (PM) is only pursuing the interests of the nation.

“Despite all the negative propaganda of the opposition, Pakistan is stronger and more stable than before; all the plans of the opposition will continue to fail till 2023 and the elections in the country will be held on time,” the governor said during a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, senior provincial minister and the Senators.

During the meeting, political and parliamentary matters were discussed. The participants strongly condemned the Israeli crimes and urged the United Nations to take prompt action and press Israel to uphold international law.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani said that international human rights organizations should take notice of Israeli terrorism against Palestinians. Pakistanis are with their Palestinian brothers and sisters and will not shy away from any sacrifice for the protection of the holy Al-Aqsa mosque, Qibla-e-Awwal, he said.

Mirza Mohammad Afridi said that independence of Palestine and Kashmir is necessary for peace in the world and Israeli terrorism is highly condemnable.

