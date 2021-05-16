Europe gasoline margins steady

LONDON: Benchmark northwest European gasoline margins were broadly steady at about $9.2 a barrel on Thursday as a major US pipeline, which suffered a six-day outage, began to resume operations.

The Colonial Pipeline on Thursday moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels after a crippling cyberattack led to fuel shortages across East Coast states.

The outage led to a flurry of gasoline bookings from Europe to North America.