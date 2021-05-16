Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo rubber futures drop

Reuters 16 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures slipped on Wednesday, due to concerns over rising coronavirus infections in the country that may trigger more measures to contain the wave and hit economic activity.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for October delivery was down 0.1 yen, or 0.04%, at 252.1 yen per kg by around 0300 GMT.

Eighteen people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease outside of hospitals in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture, officials said, amid calls for tougher restrictions on movement to halt a fourth wave of infections ahead of the Olympics.

rubber Rubber Company rubber exports rubber production

Tokyo rubber futures drop

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.