Tokyo rubber futures drop

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures slipped on Wednesday, due to concerns over rising coronavirus infections in the country that may trigger more measures to contain the wave and hit economic activity.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for October delivery was down 0.1 yen, or 0.04%, at 252.1 yen per kg by around 0300 GMT.

Eighteen people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease outside of hospitals in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture, officials said, amid calls for tougher restrictions on movement to halt a fourth wave of infections ahead of the Olympics.