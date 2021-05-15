270911 Corona recoveries in Punjab's public sector hospitals

LAHORE: As many as 270911 corona patients have recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare department, while 171 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab, 7480 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5084 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1041 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department arranged 3307 beds in Isolation wards of government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2641 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 331 beds are unoccupied.

In addition, 3408 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2057 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 626 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the Health department had arranged 765 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 379 ventilators were under use while 386 were unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 188 are occupied and 84 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.