World
Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
- "Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which have included Sputnik V in their coronavirus vaccine portfolios," Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, said in a statement.
Updated 15 May 2021
MOSCOW: Ecuador approved for emergency use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday.
"Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which have included Sputnik V in their coronavirus vaccine portfolios," Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, said in a statement.
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building which housed AP, Al Jazeera offices
Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage
Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9
Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank
Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians
Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern
Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply
Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar
Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments