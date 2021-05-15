Karachi to experience heatwave from May 16: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Karachi from May 16 to May 17.

In a notification, the PMD said that hot/very hot weather is likely to occur during the next two days, and the daytime temperature could rise to 40-42 degrees Celsius. The Met Office also said that the winds will likely blow from the northeast/east direction during the hot and humid weather spell.

The Met Office also issued an alert for Cyclone Tauktae, predicting rainfall and gusty winds in part of Sindh from May 17 to May 20. The alert said that the depression over the southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at a distance of about 1460 km southeast of Karachi.

"The system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 18-24 hours and move in north-northwest direction," PMD said. From May 17 till May 20, widespread rain-dust/thunderstorm with few heavy to very heavy falls and gusty winds of 70-90kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts.

The fishermen in Sindh have been advised to remain alert and avoid going into the deep sea.