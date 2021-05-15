Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to continue close consultations, coordination on Palestine situation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on the grave situation in Palestine.

In a telephone call to the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s serious concerns about the continued attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces against the Palestinians. He also condemned the attacks against innocent civilians and children, saying 'that the Israeli acts defied all norms of humanity and international law'.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), FM Qureshi recalled the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Statement which included the two countries’ shared perspectives on the Palestinian issue.

"The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions," FO said.

Expressing concern at the serious developments in Palestine, the Saudi FM briefed Qureshi regarding the initiatives being taken to address the situation. FM Qureshi also welcomed the initiative of Saudi Arabia to convene an Emergency Meeting of the OIC’s Executive Committee on May 16 and assured Pakistan's unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine.

"The two foreign ministers agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on the evolving situation in Palestine," FO statement added.