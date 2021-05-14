Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has called for the removal of federal cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bokhari for their alleged involvement in corruption of over Rs.2 billion in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tarar said that PTI must not brush this issue under the carpet by scapegoating some bureaucrats and hold its people responsible for the alleged corruption.

“The PTI government instead of making some bureaucrats scapegoat should take action against a close aide to the Prime Minister, Zulfi Bokhari, and federal minister, Ghulam Sarwar for being direct beneficiaries of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam.”

Tarar blamed that Zulfi and Sarwar had made billions in this project as their lands fell in the project area. He also termed this project another way for PM Khan to benefit his “ATMs.”

According to Tarar, the length of this project was extended from 40 kilometers to 66 kilometers with mala fide intentions, and the approval was given by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who is also a close associate of Imran Khan.

“It’s a daylight robbery on the national exchequer We demand the formation of a judicial commission comprising apex court judges to investigate this Rs2.3bn land scam and meanwhile both Zulfi and Sarwar should be removed from their posts,” the PML-N leader demanded.

He if the scam is investigated on merit, its footprints will be traced to Bani Gala.

Attaullah Tarar said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take notice of the corruption, but it does not see beyond the Sharif family.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari said after Jahangir Tareen, the PTI government would give NRO to Zulfi and Sarwar in this scam.