‘Lahore Police active in enforcing corona SOPs’

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani said that Lahore Police is active in maintaining law and order in the city as well as enforcing corona SOPs. Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers and district administration teams are taking all possible steps to implement the government directives issued on corona. Sajid Kayani said that the use of masks, social distances and other Corona SOPs should be followed. Action is being taken against those who do not do so on a daily basis.

DIG Operations said that 211 cases were registered in a single day in a joint operation of police, Army and Rangers against violators of corona SOPs. 115 cases of non-use of masks and 96 cases of violation of social distances have been registered. DIG Operations said that the Lahore Police Operations Wing has registered more than 5,000 cases of violation of corona SOPs since March 27. 2,988 cases were registered against those who did not wear masks in public places while 2015 cases were registered against those who did not observe social distances.

DIG Operations further said that the working hours issued by the government for business are also being strictly enforced. Police take precautionary measures against the outbreak.

Meanwhile, City traffic police issued challan tickets to another 5,000 vehicles for driving without a mask in a single day. Chief Traffic Officer Capt Syed Hamad Abid (retd) said that 41 more buses were closed for violating SOPs, 74 cases were also registered while a total of 2,068,325 challan tickets were issued for driving without a mask. Are 74 cases of violation of corona SOPs in public transport have also been registered and 2016 public service vehicles have been closed for violation of corona SOPs. Challan tickets have been issued to 1,084,871 motorcycles while challan tickets have been issued to 19,942 public transports for increasing the number of rides without complying with government guidelines.

CTO Lahore has directed all DSPs to be monitored and said that challans against those who do not wear masks will continue. The purpose of the challan is to ensure the safety of the lives of the citizens. Every effort is being made to protect the citizens from the corona epidemic.

