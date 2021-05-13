Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices edge lower in Asia

Reuters 13 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Gold prices edged lower in Asian trade on Wednesday, dragged down by higher US Treasury yields ahead of US consumer price data due later in the day, which is expected to show a sharp rise in annual inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,833.60 per ounce by 0858 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,833.70

The much-anticipated US consumer price data is forecast to show a 3.6% lift in year-on-year prices.

“If the inflation comes in stronger, that’s going to increase fears over a quicker than expected policy tightening from the Federal Reserve. That could cause yields to rise and increase the opportunity cost of holding gold,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

“Whereas, if the numbers come in weaker then we may see gold rise to $1,850, which is a key level of resistance from where we also have the 200-day moving average come into play.”

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have weighed on non-yielding bullion’s appeal this year.

Gold Prices Spot gold US gold Annual inflation Fawad Razaqzada US consumer price Thinkmarkets

Gold prices edge lower in Asia

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.