Pakistan

PML-N MNA sent to jail on judicial remand

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Monday sent PML-N MNA Javed Latif to jail on judicial remand for six days as prosecutor said the investigation has been completed in case of inciting people against the state institutions.

The police produced Javed Latif before the court amid strict security arrangements where scores of the party’s workers were already gathered to express solidarity with the arrested MNA.

Earlier, Javed Latif addressing the court said he had pointed out wrongs of the state institutions and claimed to have chosen path of the founder of Pakistan. He lamented that the representatives of the people had been declared ‘traitor’ in the past too and added this practice should be stopped now.

Township police registered the FIR on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Javed Latif in a television program had said his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz FIR PMLN Javed Latif Jameel Saleem

