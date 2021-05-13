Markets
LME official prices
13 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2109.00 2549.50 10528.00 2218.00 17943.00 33686.00 3004.00 2313.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2109.00 2549.50 10528.00 2218.00 17943.00 33686.00 3004.00 2313.50
3-months Buyer 2065.00 2565.00 10533.50 2236.00 17975.00 29914.00 3019.50 2305.00
3-months Seller 2065.00 2565.00 10533.50 2236.00 17975.00 29914.00 3019.50 2305.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26834.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26834.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
