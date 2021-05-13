Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices....
Recorder Report 13 May 2021

LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2109.00    2549.50   10528.00  2218.00   17943.00   33686.00   3004.00   2313.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2109.00    2549.50   10528.00  2218.00   17943.00   33686.00   3004.00   2313.50
3-months Buyer    2065.00    2565.00   10533.50  2236.00   17975.00   29914.00   3019.50   2305.00
3-months Seller   2065.00    2565.00   10533.50  2236.00   17975.00   29914.00   3019.50   2305.00
15-months Buyer       -          -          -        -          -     26834.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -          -        -          -     26834.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -          -        -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -          -        -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LME market LME nickel LME copper LME aluminium LME stock

LME official prices

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.