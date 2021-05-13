WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 12, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-May-21 10-May-21 7-May-21 6-May-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107903 0.107856 0.107787 0.107708 Euro 0.843943 0.843659 0.839908 0.841196 Japanese yen 0.00636788 0.00636859 0.00638229 0.0063816 U.K. pound 0.979584 0.977393 0.968969 0.968038 U.S. dollar 0.693462 0.693285 0.696499 0.697509 Algerian dinar 0.00519602 0.00519517 0.00521683 0.00521513 Australian dollar 0.543605 0.544645 0.541667 0.539942 Botswana pula 0.0646307 0.0646835 0.0644262 0.0641708 Brazilian real 0.132348 0.13276 0.133401 0.131877 Brunei dollar 0.522736 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697 Canadian dollar 0.573299 0.572967 0.571729 Chilean peso 0.000999599 0.000998294 0.000993197 0.000992062 Colombian peso 0.000186668 0.000184123 0.000183273 0.000181346 Czech koruna 0.0329984 0.0329712 0.0327072 0.0325467 Danish krone 0.113494 0.113454 0.112951 0.113125 Indian rupee 0.00944105 0.00944356 0.00944478 0.00943337 Israeli New Shekel 0.211164 0.213253 0.213584 0.213894 Korean won 0.000622162 0.000618232 0.000618835 0.000622165 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30501 2.30442 2.31423 Malaysian ringgit 0.168488 0.168867 0.169197 0.169114 Mauritian rupee 0.0170351 0.0170344 0.017137 0.0171809 Mexican peso 0.034874 0.034863 0.0349608 0.0345579 New Zealand dollar 0.503592 0.50485 0.504265 0.50416 Norwegian krone 0.0841253 0.0843587 0.0838862 0.0836532 Omani rial 1.80354 1.80308 1.81407 Peruvian sol 0.187625 0.183749 0.183482 0.182833 Philippine peso 0.0145 0.0144736 0.0145167 0.0145233 Polish zloty 0.184854 0.184911 0.183962 0.183237 Qatari riyal 0.190512 0.190463 0.191623 Russian ruble 0.00935131 0.00939472 0.00935287 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184923 0.184876 Singapore dollar 0.522736 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697 South African rand 0.0496621 0.0493712 0.0488879 0.0488892 Swedish krona 0.0830324 0.0832725 0.0828209 0.082334 Swiss franc 0.768677 0.770359 0.766183 0.767506 Thai baht 0.0223007 0.0222807 0.0222994 0.0223546 Trinidadian dollar 0.102303 0.102343 0.103046 0.103197 U.A.E. dirham 0.188777 0.189928 Uruguayan peso 0.0157676 0.0158855 0.0158622 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

