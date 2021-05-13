WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 12, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-May-21 10-May-21 7-May-21 6-May-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107903 0.107856 0.107787 0.107708
Euro 0.843943 0.843659 0.839908 0.841196
Japanese yen 0.00636788 0.00636859 0.00638229 0.0063816
U.K. pound 0.979584 0.977393 0.968969 0.968038
U.S. dollar 0.693462 0.693285 0.696499 0.697509
Algerian dinar 0.00519602 0.00519517 0.00521683 0.00521513
Australian dollar 0.543605 0.544645 0.541667 0.539942
Botswana pula 0.0646307 0.0646835 0.0644262 0.0641708
Brazilian real 0.132348 0.13276 0.133401 0.131877
Brunei dollar 0.522736 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697
Canadian dollar 0.573299 0.572967 0.571729
Chilean peso 0.000999599 0.000998294 0.000993197 0.000992062
Colombian peso 0.000186668 0.000184123 0.000183273 0.000181346
Czech koruna 0.0329984 0.0329712 0.0327072 0.0325467
Danish krone 0.113494 0.113454 0.112951 0.113125
Indian rupee 0.00944105 0.00944356 0.00944478 0.00943337
Israeli New Shekel 0.211164 0.213253 0.213584 0.213894
Korean won 0.000622162 0.000618232 0.000618835 0.000622165
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30501 2.30442 2.31423
Malaysian ringgit 0.168488 0.168867 0.169197 0.169114
Mauritian rupee 0.0170351 0.0170344 0.017137 0.0171809
Mexican peso 0.034874 0.034863 0.0349608 0.0345579
New Zealand dollar 0.503592 0.50485 0.504265 0.50416
Norwegian krone 0.0841253 0.0843587 0.0838862 0.0836532
Omani rial 1.80354 1.80308 1.81407
Peruvian sol 0.187625 0.183749 0.183482 0.182833
Philippine peso 0.0145 0.0144736 0.0145167 0.0145233
Polish zloty 0.184854 0.184911 0.183962 0.183237
Qatari riyal 0.190512 0.190463 0.191623
Russian ruble 0.00935131 0.00939472 0.00935287
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184923 0.184876
Singapore dollar 0.522736 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697
South African rand 0.0496621 0.0493712 0.0488879 0.0488892
Swedish krona 0.0830324 0.0832725 0.0828209 0.082334
Swiss franc 0.768677 0.770359 0.766183 0.767506
Thai baht 0.0223007 0.0222807 0.0222994 0.0223546
Trinidadian dollar 0.102303 0.102343 0.103046 0.103197
U.A.E. dirham 0.188777 0.189928
Uruguayan peso 0.0157676 0.0158855 0.0158622
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
