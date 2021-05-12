Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's April palm oil imports surge 82pc y/y, trade body says

  • The country imported 701,795 tonnes of palm oil last month, while soyoil imports fell by 21% to 144,020 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.
  • Sunflower oil imports dropped 18% to 184,097 tonnes in April after prices more than doubled in a year, it added.
Reuters 12 May 2021

MUMBAI: India's imports of palm oil imports jumped 82% in April on the year as refiners stepped up purchases of the tropical oil to reduce imports of expensive soyoil and sunflower oil, a trade body said on Wednesday.

The country imported 701,795 tonnes of palm oil last month, while soyoil imports fell by 21% to 144,020 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Sunflower oil imports dropped 18% to 184,097 tonnes in April after prices more than doubled in a year, it added.

India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia while other oils, including soyoil and sunflower oil, are sourced from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Palm oil imports showed a big jump in April from a year ago as a complete lockdown last year hit imports in April 2020, the SEA said.

Indian edible oil refiners are curtailing palm oil imports for May and June as most states have imposed curbs on hotels and restaurants to limit coronavirus infections, denting institutional demand, industry officials have said.

India's virus deaths crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural health network.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil prices palm oil output India's imports

India's April palm oil imports surge 82pc y/y, trade body says

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters