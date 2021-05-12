Coronavirus
May 12, 2021
Business & Finance

Stellantis CEO says semiconductor crisis hitting carmakers ‘hard and strong’

  • "The longer the chip crisis lasts, the harder it will be to sustain the auto industry's current business model," Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares told a FT web conference.
Reuters 12 May 2021

MILAN: Stellantis chief executive said on Wednesday a global crisis in microchip supply was hitting the automotive industry "hard and strong" and that carmakers would have to completely rethink their semiconductor supply chain.

"The longer the chip crisis lasts, the harder it will be to sustain the auto industry's current business model," Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares told a FT web conference.

