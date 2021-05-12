Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi FM to visit Pakistan after Eid: Qureshi

  • He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed an agreement under which Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council will be established.
  • He said that Muslim countries needed to unite in order to raise awareness about the recent violence in Palestine.
Aisha Mahmood 12 May 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Wednesday that Saudi FM and a senior delegation will be visiting Pakistan after Eid.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Wednesday, the FM said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed an agreement under which Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council will be established. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman themselves had signed the agreement.

This will provide an institutionalized and structured platform to boost relations between the two countries, he said. "The agreement has three pillars: security and political, economic outreach, and cultural and communication outreach," Qureshi shared.

While referring to their recent visit to the kingdom, the FM said that they had successful talks on all bilateral, economic and regional issues in the meeting held with the officials.

Qureshi added that Muslim countries needed to unite in order to raise awareness about the recent violence in Palestine. When we will speak up together, the impact created will be unmatched, he said.

At least 35 have been killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Pakistan Israel Saudi Arabia Palestine Gaza Shah Mahmood

Saudi FM to visit Pakistan after Eid: Qureshi

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters