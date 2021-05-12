Saudi FM to visit Pakistan after Eid: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Wednesday that Saudi FM and a senior delegation will be visiting Pakistan after Eid.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Wednesday, the FM said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed an agreement under which Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council will be established. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman themselves had signed the agreement.

This will provide an institutionalized and structured platform to boost relations between the two countries, he said. "The agreement has three pillars: security and political, economic outreach, and cultural and communication outreach," Qureshi shared.

While referring to their recent visit to the kingdom, the FM said that they had successful talks on all bilateral, economic and regional issues in the meeting held with the officials.

Qureshi added that Muslim countries needed to unite in order to raise awareness about the recent violence in Palestine. When we will speak up together, the impact created will be unmatched, he said.

At least 35 have been killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.