Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may revisit May 7 high of $7.67-1/2

  • These patterns will be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.63-1/4.
Reuters 12 May 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may revisit its May 7 high of $7.67-1/2 per bushel, as the uptrend has resumed.

The fall from this high was driven by a wave (4) which ended a bit earlier than expected. It will be reversed by the current wave (5) which is capable of travelling far above $7.69-1/2.

Based on the depth of the fall from $7.69-1/2 to $7.11-1/2, the wave (5) may extend to $8.26. Support is at $7.40-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into $7.25 to $7.33-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the consolidation over the past two weeks is taking the shape of a bullish triangle or pennant, both of which suggest an extension of the uptrend.

These patterns will be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.63-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil CBOT May corn

CBOT wheat may revisit May 7 high of $7.67-1/2

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters