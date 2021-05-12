CBOT wheat may revisit May 7 high of $7.67-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may revisit its May 7 high of $7.67-1/2 per bushel, as the uptrend has resumed.

The fall from this high was driven by a wave (4) which ended a bit earlier than expected. It will be reversed by the current wave (5) which is capable of travelling far above $7.69-1/2.

Based on the depth of the fall from $7.69-1/2 to $7.11-1/2, the wave (5) may extend to $8.26. Support is at $7.40-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into $7.25 to $7.33-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the consolidation over the past two weeks is taking the shape of a bullish triangle or pennant, both of which suggest an extension of the uptrend.

These patterns will be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.63-1/4.

