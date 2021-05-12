Covid-19: ICUs, HDUs fully occupied at LUMHS Hyderabad, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: ICUs and HDUs in Jamshoro and Hyderabad branches of LUMHS have been fully occupied with Covid-19 patients and management of Liaquat University of Medical And Health Sciences on an emergency basis has established 15-bed ICU and 20-bed HDU at Civil Hospital Jamshoro to shift the patients there immediately. Beside this, there is also a separate isolation ward in Jamshoro.

Liaquat University Hospital director Abdul Sattar Jatoi informed that doctors, paramedical staff and nursing staff would continue to perform their emergency duties for the treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19 and other diseases during the Eid holidays as well.

The vigilance team of Civil Hospital Hyderabad includes director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, AMS General Dr Shahid Islam Junejo, AMSOPD Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Kalor, Covid-19 focal person Dr Aftab Hussain Phul and Jamshoro Vigilance Committee includes Dr Ghulam Qadir Dal, Dr Shafiq Leghari and Dr Zameer Daudani had been directed not only to check the attendance of doctors, paramedical and nursing staff but also to ensure attendance in all cases.

He said patients and caregivers in Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro have also been required to follow the SOPs of Covid-19. He said besides Hyderabad, patients from other districts of Sindh and Balochistan were also coming to LUMHS in Hyderabad and Jamshoro and it was our responsibility to provide them all possible medical treatment.

