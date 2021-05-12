Weeklong Eid holidays: Traders demand security of closed markets

KARACHI: The traders and business community jointly demanded strict security and monitoring of markets during Eid holidays to avoid any unpleasant incident.

Traders urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, commissioner Karachi, IG Sindh, additional IG, and DIGs of all districts to ensure the strict security of all markets during the weeklong Eid holidays. According to the government's notification, all markets will be closed from May 10 to May 15 during the Eidul Fitr 2021 holidays.

Cereal Association of Pakistan (CAP) chairman Muzammil Chappal said SHOs of the concerned police stations in all the districts should be required to provide full security to the market as the traders will not come during the holidays to follow the Covid-19 SOPs of the federal government.

Last year, a number of major incidents of theft were reported during Eid holidays. Therefore, the business community demands that full security be provided in all markets during these Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to avoid unpleasant incident of theft of goods from shops.

He also asked the market associations and traders, especially those who have cameras and DVRs in their offices, to make sure that all the cameras are working, besides proper monitoring. He has also requested market association to keep in touch with market watchman during the Eid holidays.

Chappal also appreciated the efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies during the Ramzan and said that with the fool proof security measures, Ramzan was very peaceful for the Karachi city.

