Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Finance minister Tarin working harder

Nadir Gujjar 12 May 2021

It is heartening to learn that the government has successfully devised a strategy to move towards sustainable economic growth. Speaking at his maiden press conference as finance minister following the exit of Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Shaukat Tarin has described revenue generation, power reforms, price stability and overall economic growth as four big challenges. It is hoped that the 12 sub-groups formed to firm-up proposals in designated areas will come up with short-, medium- and long-term plans with respective timelines for an effective way forward to lead the country towards sustainable growth.

The finance minister is said to have urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease its tough conditionalities. The finance minister’s confidence has clearly demonstrated the fact that he has already successfully persuaded the Fund to fully appreciate the enormity of challenges to the country’s economy and relax its conditions. Tarin seems to be working harder. He must take every step that can contribute towards fixing the country’s economy.

Nadir Gujjar (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Hafeez Sheikh finance minister Economic growth Shaukat Tarin

Nadir Gujjar

Finance minister Tarin working harder

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.