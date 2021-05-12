Finance minister Tarin working harder

It is heartening to learn that the government has successfully devised a strategy to move towards sustainable economic growth. Speaking at his maiden press conference as finance minister following the exit of Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Shaukat Tarin has described revenue generation, power reforms, price stability and overall economic growth as four big challenges. It is hoped that the 12 sub-groups formed to firm-up proposals in designated areas will come up with short-, medium- and long-term plans with respective timelines for an effective way forward to lead the country towards sustainable growth.

The finance minister is said to have urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease its tough conditionalities. The finance minister’s confidence has clearly demonstrated the fact that he has already successfully persuaded the Fund to fully appreciate the enormity of challenges to the country’s economy and relax its conditions. Tarin seems to be working harder. He must take every step that can contribute towards fixing the country’s economy.

Nadir Gujjar (Lahore)

