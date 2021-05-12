Coronavirus
Markets

European stocks mark worst sell-off this year

Reuters 12 May 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks tumbled from all-time highs on Tuesday, with the travel, retail and technology sectors among the top losers after global sentiment turned risk-averse on worries about rising inflation in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.0%, its biggest percentage decline since late December. The main bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and London all lost more than 2%.

European technology shares fell 2% to their lowest in six weeks, while mining firms handed back some of the strong gains notched up in the previous session.

Travel and leisure stocks slumped 5.7% overall. Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group tumbled 13.8% after the bookrunner announced the pricing of block trades.

Meanwhile, British Airways' owner, IAG, slumped 7.4% after announcing a convertible bond offering worth 800 million euros.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp tumbled 10.2% as its closely watc2hed cash flow plunged deeper into the red in the second quarter, hit by restructuring costs and investments.

German minerals group K+S fell 2.7% despite raising its 2021 core profit forecast.

The pullback in European stocks comes after a strong rally, with the STOXX 600 up 9% so far this year as a solid earnings season and optimism about the reopening of the economy saw more buying in economy-sensitive parts of the market.

Among the few gainers was the UK lifestyle e-commerce company THG HG Plc, which soared 11.9% after raising more than $1 billion in equity, including $730 million from Japan's SoftBank Group.

Wall Street's main indexes slid for the second straight day, with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting a one-month low on fears that rising inflation could push the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected.

European stocks inflation British Airways STOXX 600 index IAG

