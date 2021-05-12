WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 11, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-May-21 7-May-21 6-May-21 5-May-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107856 0.107787 0.107708 -
Euro 0.843659 0.839908 0.841196 0.838001
Japanese yen 0.00636859 0.00638229 0.0063816 -
U.K. pound 0.977393 0.968969 0.968038 0.971222
U.S. dollar 0.693285 0.696499 0.697509 0.698043
Algerian dinar 0.00519517 0.00521683 0.00521513 0.00521343
Australian dollar 0.544645 0.541667 0.539942 0.539238
Botswana pula 0.0646835 0.0644262 0.0641708 0.0640105
Brazilian real 0.13276 0.133401 0.131877 0.129589
Brunei dollar 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697 0.523075
Canadian dollar - 0.572967 0.571729 0.568809
Chilean peso 0.000998294 0.000993197 0.000992062 0.000989781
Colombian peso 0.000184123 0.000183273 0.000181346 0.000182192
Czech koruna 0.0329712 0.0327072 0.0325467 0.0324868
Danish krone 0.113454 0.112951 0.113125 0.112695
Indian rupee 0.00944356 0.00944478 0.00943337 0.00943727
Israeli New Shekel 0.213253 0.213584 0.213894 0.213796
Korean won 0.000618232 0.000618835 0.000622165 -
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30442 - 2.31423 2.316
Malaysian ringgit 0.168867 0.169197 0.169114 0.169551
Mauritian rupee 0.0170344 0.017137 0.0171809 0.0171833
Mexican peso 0.034863 0.0349608 0.0345579 0.0345434
New Zealand dollar 0.50485 0.504265 0.50416 0.500567
Norwegian krone 0.0843587 0.0838862 0.0836532 0.0839276
Omani rial 1.80308 - 1.81407 1.81546
Peruvian sol 0.183749 0.183482 0.182833 0.182543
Philippine peso 0.0144736 0.0145167 0.0145233 0.0145295
Polish zloty 0.184911 0.183962 0.183237 0.18304
Qatari riyal 0.190463 - 0.191623 0.19177
Russian ruble - 0.00939472 0.00935287 0.00932443
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184876 - - 0.186145
Singapore dollar 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697 0.523075
South African rand 0.0493712 0.0488879 0.0488892 0.0483972
Swedish krona 0.0832725 0.0828209 0.082334 0.0821073
Swiss franc 0.770359 0.766183 0.767506 0.763932
Thai baht 0.0222807 0.0222994 0.0223546 0.0223854
Trinidadian dollar 0.102343 0.103046 0.103197 0.103212
U.A.E. dirham 0.188777 - 0.189928 0.190073
Uruguayan peso 0.0157676 0.0158855 0.0158622 0.0158297
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
