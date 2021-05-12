WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 11, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-May-21 7-May-21 6-May-21 5-May-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107856 0.107787 0.107708 - Euro 0.843659 0.839908 0.841196 0.838001 Japanese yen 0.00636859 0.00638229 0.0063816 - U.K. pound 0.977393 0.968969 0.968038 0.971222 U.S. dollar 0.693285 0.696499 0.697509 0.698043 Algerian dinar 0.00519517 0.00521683 0.00521513 0.00521343 Australian dollar 0.544645 0.541667 0.539942 0.539238 Botswana pula 0.0646835 0.0644262 0.0641708 0.0640105 Brazilian real 0.13276 0.133401 0.131877 0.129589 Brunei dollar 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697 0.523075 Canadian dollar - 0.572967 0.571729 0.568809 Chilean peso 0.000998294 0.000993197 0.000992062 0.000989781 Colombian peso 0.000184123 0.000183273 0.000181346 0.000182192 Czech koruna 0.0329712 0.0327072 0.0325467 0.0324868 Danish krone 0.113454 0.112951 0.113125 0.112695 Indian rupee 0.00944356 0.00944478 0.00943337 0.00943727 Israeli New Shekel 0.213253 0.213584 0.213894 0.213796 Korean won 0.000618232 0.000618835 0.000622165 - Kuwaiti dinar 2.30442 - 2.31423 2.316 Malaysian ringgit 0.168867 0.169197 0.169114 0.169551 Mauritian rupee 0.0170344 0.017137 0.0171809 0.0171833 Mexican peso 0.034863 0.0349608 0.0345579 0.0345434 New Zealand dollar 0.50485 0.504265 0.50416 0.500567 Norwegian krone 0.0843587 0.0838862 0.0836532 0.0839276 Omani rial 1.80308 - 1.81407 1.81546 Peruvian sol 0.183749 0.183482 0.182833 0.182543 Philippine peso 0.0144736 0.0145167 0.0145233 0.0145295 Polish zloty 0.184911 0.183962 0.183237 0.18304 Qatari riyal 0.190463 - 0.191623 0.19177 Russian ruble - 0.00939472 0.00935287 0.00932443 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184876 - - 0.186145 Singapore dollar 0.522761 0.522622 0.521697 0.523075 South African rand 0.0493712 0.0488879 0.0488892 0.0483972 Swedish krona 0.0832725 0.0828209 0.082334 0.0821073 Swiss franc 0.770359 0.766183 0.767506 0.763932 Thai baht 0.0222807 0.0222994 0.0223546 0.0223854 Trinidadian dollar 0.102343 0.103046 0.103197 0.103212 U.A.E. dirham 0.188777 - 0.189928 0.190073 Uruguayan peso 0.0157676 0.0158855 0.0158622 0.0158297 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

