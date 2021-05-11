Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter

  • Joshua warned on Twitter he was "tired" of waiting around for Fury and demanded "less talk, more action" from his rival, who responded: "Come get some then you big ugly Dosser???? YOUR NO TALK NO ACTION."
AFP 11 May 2021

LONDON: The all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is set to take place on one of the first two Saturdays in August in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The bout between the two fighters, who hold all four major world titles in the division, has been on the cusp of being finalised for a number of weeks but there has still been no official announcement from either party.

Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum recently said a fight in July or August was "dead in the water" but Hearn, who promotes Joshua, believes they are close to securing a date as well as a venue.

Saudi Arabia staged Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards.

"August 7, August 14," Hearn said on Sky Sports when asked about a date for Joshua-Fury. "It's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia. I don't mind giving that information, Bob Arum's already done it.

"It's the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners, they were fantastic as well, so we're very comfortable.

"We're very comfortable. Anthony's comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time -- we're ready to go."

Hearn indicated August 14 could be a more favourable date to avoid a clash with the Olympics, which are scheduled to finish six days earlier.

Joshua warned on Twitter on Monday he was "tired" of waiting around for Fury and demanded "less talk, more action" from his rival, who responded: "Come get some then you big ugly Dosser???? YOUR NO TALK NO ACTION."

Hearn added: "There's no reason why it shouldn't happen this week. This is kind of like the moment where you could actually turn around at this point and say 'this is dragging on too long, or I can't be dealing with this anymore'.

"But we have to nail this, and I'm not going to stop until I nail it, and everyone has just got to move forward collectively. It is inevitable, but at the same time, we've got to close the door on it."

Saudi Arabia Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury WBC WBA IBF

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters