Despite COVID Pakistan’s citrus exports show double digit growth

  • The advisor commended the hard work of the local citrus exporters and encourage them to achieve even better results in next season.
Ali Ahmed 11 May 2021

Despite the coronavirus pandemic Pakistan’s citrus exports witnessed a significant growth of 16 percet during July-April 2021.

“We are glad to share that the export of Kinnows and Oranges increased by 16pc to USD 209 million during Jul-Apr 2021 as compared to USD 180 million during the same period last year,” informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor commended the hard work of the local citrus exporters and encourage them to achieve even better results in next season. “MOC is at your service,” he added.

Earlier, the advisor informed that Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during July-April 2021 have posted growth of 15 percent to $ 869 million as compared to $ 754 million during July-April 2020.

According to Ministry of Commerce, the exports of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, chemicals, electrical equipment, machinery, paper & paperboard have contributed to this increase.

“We continue to encourage legal, secure, transparent, consistent & reliable trade with Afghanistan,” said the Ministry. Exporters have been urged to aggressively market their exports to Afghanistan.

