British Airways-owner IAG launches 800mn euro convertible bond
- IAG said that given the continuing uncertainty around air travel the new funds would help the group's overall liquidity position.
11 May 2021
LONDON: British Airways-owner IAG said it would launch a convertible bond with an initial issue size of approximately 800 million euros due in 2028 to strengthen its balance sheet.
IAG said that given the continuing uncertainty around air travel the new funds would help the group's overall liquidity position and provide the group with extra resources to take advantage of a recovery in demand.
