ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
British Airways-owner IAG launches 800mn euro convertible bond

  • IAG said that given the continuing uncertainty around air travel the new funds would help the group's overall liquidity position.
Reuters 11 May 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan in June 2019, a decade after it suspended operations following bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens, an official of British Airways said in a statement, Tuesday Dec. 18. 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) — Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan in June 2019, a decade after it suspended operations following bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens, an official of British Airways said in a statement, Tuesday Dec. 18. 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) — Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LONDON: British Airways-owner IAG said it would launch a convertible bond with an initial issue size of approximately 800 million euros due in 2028 to strengthen its balance sheet.

IAG said that given the continuing uncertainty around air travel the new funds would help the group's overall liquidity position and provide the group with extra resources to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

British Airways euros IAG balance sheet

