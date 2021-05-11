ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 11, 2021
Gold up on lower yields, dollar; focus on US inflation data

Reuters 11 May 2021

Gold prices inched up on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields boosted the metal's appeal, while investors awaited US consumer price data to measure whether inflationary pressure was building.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,836.95 per ounce by 0538 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,845.06 on Monday.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,837.30 per ounce.

"Although gold extended higher earlier today, it's struggling to continue building momentum and part of that is concern about inflation_ it isn't a given that those job numbers mean that the Fed won't act," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

There is significant resistance for gold within the $1,855-$1,875 area, while support is around the $1,800 level, Spivak said.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index hovered close to a more than two-month low hit in the previous session after US non-farm payrolls data on Friday showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April.

Bank of Japan policymakers warned of risks to the country's economic recovery as pandemic curbs weighed on service consumption.

Investors are waiting for the US consumer price index report due on Wednesday to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal reserve's policy stance.

Fed officials would like to see higher inflation, more wage growth and several months of strong employment gains before they consider adjusting monetary policy, Chicago Fed Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday.

"The scope for further declines (in gold prices) may be modest," HSBC analysts said in a note, adding that a decline in yields offers gold a chance to rally.

Palladium was little changed at $2,961.16 per ounce, silver was up 0.4% at $27.43, while platinum rose 0.2% to $1,248.78.

